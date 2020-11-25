Watch Live: Pennsylvania Legislators, Giuliani Hold Public Hearing On 2020 Election Irregularities

Upon the request of Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano (R), the state's Senate Majority Policy Committee is holding a public hearing to discuss election issues and irregularities at 12:30 ET.

Former NYC Mayor and current Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani will appear. President Trump was slated to join him, only to cancel following adviser Boris Epshteyn's Covid-19 diagnosis.

Via Right Side Broadcasting:

"Elections are a fundamental principle of our democracy – unfortunately, Pennsylvanians have lost faith in the electoral system," said Mastriano, who recently called for the resignation of State Department Secretary Kathy Boockvar for negligence and incompetence. "It is unacceptable."

"Over the past few weeks, I have heard from thousands of Pennsylvanians regarding issues experienced at the polls, irregularities with the mail-in voting system and concerns whether their vote was counted," said Mastriano. "We need to correct these issues to restore faith in our republic."

Watch: