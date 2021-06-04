Watch Live: President Biden Explain Why A Second Disappointing Jobs Month Means His Policies Are Working

With the gap between job openings and those on pandemic emergency unemployment benefits at a record high...

And a resurgence in women's jobs this month (wrecking the admin's narrative that the epidemic of 'help wanted' signs is because "moms stuck at home with no daycare")...

And the plunge in black and asian unemployment (so don't blame "inequality")...

We look forward to hearing President Biden explain how the dismal jobs print means "his policies are working" and all is well in the recovery...

We are just guessing here but does anyone else think the president will use this opportunity to push for an even bigger "infrastructure" bill because [enters 'whisper-mode'] "it's the fair thing to do America."

Watch Live (due to start at 1015ET):