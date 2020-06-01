Trump: "I Am Your President Of Law And Order"

Update (1850ET): In his brief remarks, Trump said he would deploy military resources to quell violence and unrest - a move with little precedent in the last few decades - and insisted he was an "ally to the peaceful protesters" and that his administration is "committed to justice" for the Floyd family.
- TRUMP SAYS HIS FIRST DUTY IS TO DEFEND COUNTRY, PEOPLE
- TRUMP SAYS ADMIN. IS COMMITTED TO JUSTICE FOR FLOYD FAMILY
- TRUMP SAYS HE'S AN ALLY OF PEACEFUL PROTESTERS
- TRUMP SAYS VIOLENCE NOT ACT OF PEACEFUL PROTESTS
- TRUMP SAYS INSTANCES OF VIOLENCE `ACTS OF DOMESTIC TERROR’
- TRUMP: MOBILIZING CIVILIAN, MILITARY RESOURCES TO STOP RIOTING
- TRUMP SAYS HE RECOMMENDED GOVERNORS DEPLOY NATIONAL GUARD
- TRUMP SAYS HE TOLD GOVS. TO DEPLOY GUARD TO `DOMINATE' STREETS
- TRUMP SAYS HE WILL DEPLOY MILITARY IF CITIES, STATES WON'T ACT
- TRUMP SAYS HE'S DISPATCHING `THOUSANDS' OF ARMED SOLDIERS
Update (1840ET): We suspect the reason for the delays in the remarks are that police have fired tear gas, deployed flash bangs to disperse protest near White House.
In what appears to be a previously unscheduled event, The White House has issued a statement that President Trump will deliver remarks to the nation from The Rose Garden at 1815ET (delayed to 1830ET now according to a Trump tweet).
I will be delivering brief remarks from the Rose Garden at 6:30 P.M. Eastern to update on the Federal Response.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020
The remarks come hours after berating governors for taking a “weak” approach to ending the violence and shortly after reports of the possible use of The Insurrection Act...
