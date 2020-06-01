Trump: "I Am Your President Of Law And Order"

Update (1850ET): In his brief remarks, Trump said he would deploy military resources to quell violence and unrest - a move with little precedent in the last few decades - and insisted he was an "ally to the peaceful protesters" and that his administration is "committed to justice" for the Floyd family.

TRUMP SAYS HIS FIRST DUTY IS TO DEFEND COUNTRY, PEOPLE

TRUMP SAYS ADMIN. IS COMMITTED TO JUSTICE FOR FLOYD FAMILY

TRUMP SAYS HE'S AN ALLY OF PEACEFUL PROTESTERS

TRUMP SAYS VIOLENCE NOT ACT OF PEACEFUL PROTESTS

TRUMP SAYS INSTANCES OF VIOLENCE `ACTS OF DOMESTIC TERROR’

TRUMP: MOBILIZING CIVILIAN, MILITARY RESOURCES TO STOP RIOTING

TRUMP SAYS HE RECOMMENDED GOVERNORS DEPLOY NATIONAL GUARD

TRUMP SAYS HE TOLD GOVS. TO DEPLOY GUARD TO `DOMINATE' STREETS

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL DEPLOY MILITARY IF CITIES, STATES WON'T ACT

TRUMP SAYS HE'S DISPATCHING `THOUSANDS' OF ARMED SOLDIERS

Update (1840ET) : We suspect the reason for the delays in the remarks are that police have fired tear gas, deployed flash bangs to disperse protest near White House.

In what appears to be a previously unscheduled event, The White House has issued a statement that President Trump will deliver remarks to the nation from The Rose Garden at 1815ET (delayed to 1830ET now according to a Trump tweet).

I will be delivering brief remarks from the Rose Garden at 6:30 P.M. Eastern to update on the Federal Response. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

The remarks come hours after berating governors for taking a “weak” approach to ending the violence and shortly after reports of the possible use of The Insurrection Act...

