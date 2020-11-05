Watch Live: President Trump Delivers Remarks

In his first public appearance since the small hours of election night, President Trump will be delivering remarks to the nation at 630pm ET from the James Brady Briefing Room at the White House.

A shot across the bow of social media after having practically every tweet blocked today? A victory lap? A concession speech? An announcement of his 2024 running mate? Or an impassioned plea for transparency in our free-and-fair election counting process?

Maybe Trump Jr.'s recent tweet is a hint: " It’s time to clean up this mess & stop looking like a banana republic! "

Watch Live (due to start at 1830ET):