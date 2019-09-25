Watch Live: President Trump Enters Media Thunderdome For Ukraine-Biden Q&A

For the second time today, President Trump will stand behind a lectern outside the UN General Assembly and face down the Washington Press Corp and international press corp during a 4 pm news conference.

Unlike President Trump's last-minute press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, where the Ukrainian leader backed up Trump's narrative about a July phone call that is at the center of the latest impeachment furor in Washington, this one has been on the schedule for a while, and is ostensibly intended for Trump to offer some thoughts on the UNGA.

Trump is set to begin speaking at 4 pm ET, just as the acting DNI is supposed to turn over a copy of the whistleblower complaint that led to allegations that Trump threatened to withhold military aide to Ukraine unless Zelensky agreed to investigate the Bidens.

While the earlier presser was mostly Zelensky's show, as he assiduously backed the president, expect that Trump will be entering the media thunderdome this time around, and will be peppered with questions about whether he tried to recruit the president of Ukraine into manipulating an American election - a narrative that the left is already running wild lift.

We wouldn't be surprised if Trump is simply pelted by different versions of the same question: "did you coach Zelensky to back you?"