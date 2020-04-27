Watch Live: President Trump Releases New 'Testing Guidelines' For States

Minutes ago, NPR reported that President Trump is planning to release new guidelines outlining best testing practices for states across the US as the country ramps up supplies of COVID-19 test kits, though apparently not by enough to satisfy governors who demand 'universal testing' be in effect before they completely reopen their economies.

NEW: The White House will release two documents about coronavirus testing, including a blueprint for states, a White House official tells @tamarakeithNPR.



President Trump is expected to discuss the documents at a briefing later today. — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) April 27, 2020

President Trump and the White House initially cancelled Monday's briefing, and it's unclear if this one will be the last one for some time, or if the team will continue with its regular scheduled on Tuesday.

The briefing is slated to begin at 5 pm, or whenever the members of the task force and the president decide to take the podium.