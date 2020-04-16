Watch Live: President Trump Unveils His "Opening Up America Again" Plan

The moment we've been waiting for (or at least that Trump has been hyping up) has finally arrived...President Trump is unveiling his "guidelines" to re-open America, officially entitled the "Opening Up America Again" plan.

Trump kicked off the press conference by saying that the US has succeeded in flattening the curve, and that the "peak" is finally behind us.

Some details of the guidelines leaked to the New York Post (and were immediately shared by the newswires), and we discussed them here.

Many New York City and Washington DC-based journalists might be surprised to learn that a large swath of the country hasn't reported a single new case in a week.

And remember, since futures are soaring thanks to that remdesivir report, Trump is thinking everything really is fixed, as he ticks off the many deleterious effects of the 'stay at home' orders, including suicide and drug abuse.