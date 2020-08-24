Watch Live: RNC Day 1 "Land Of Promise" - Trump Jr., Tim Scott, & The McCloskeys

The 2020 Republican National convention kicked off earlier today with President Trump and Vice President Pence officially securing their re-nomination earlier in the day

The GOP says the convention will contrast with the Democrats’ largely taped gathering last week by featuring more live events with audiences from Washington and around the country. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said it would feature “people whose lives have been impacted and measurably and consequently changed due to the efforts and policies of President Trump.”

The theme of tonight is "Land of Promise":

Today our delegates have gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2020 Republican National Convention to formally re-nominate President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence. This convention amplifies President Trump’s promises and the unbreakable hope of the American people. Together, we are upholding the longstanding American tradition of a party convention with the promise of making history. As Americans have for every challenge in our 244-year history, when struck by the heartbreak of this pandemic, countless patriots answered the call and promised to protect and serve their fellowman. Our health care professionals and first responders have been miracle workers through their unyielding resolve and selfless compassion. Our essential workers — grocers, farmers, teachers, transportation workers and countless others — are courageously keeping this country running. Our American business owners have innovatively made PPE, taken drastic steps to stay or re-open and have taken care of their employees in unprecedented ways. Our families have navigated unchartered territory as working parents have sought creative solutions for childcare and alternative schedules that prioritize the safety of their loved ones. Our local law enforcement and American soldiers have continued putting their lives on the line to protect us. The men and women of our nation are standing in the gap for their brothers and sisters as they lift up the hurting and care for their neighbors, and they deserve a leader who will promise to stand in the gap with them over the next four years. President Trump has never wavered in his promise to stand with the American people. He has championed the American worker through the Paycheck Protection Program and continues to fulfill his promise to keep America First. He acted early and decisively to mitigate potential harm and has continued proactive steps to protect and equip the American people during this pandemic. Today, we celebrate the re-nomination of an American President who will be remembered in history as the one who kept his promises and paved a way forward even in the most challenging of times. The land of promise remains the United States of America, and with President Trump leading her people, we always will be.

Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Tim Scott headline the first night of the Republican National Convention, which kicks off at 8:30 ET p.m. tonight.

Also slated to speak Monday are House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, , Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chairwoman for the Trump Victory Finance Committee; Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones, a Democrat, and Natalie Harp, an advisory board member for Trump’s re-election campaign.

Additional speakers include:

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Missouri couple who brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in their neighborhood last month;

Maryland congressional candidate Kim Klacik;

Charlie Kirk , founder of Turning Point USA;

Sean Parnell, a Pennsylvania congressional candidate;

Andrew Pollack, the father of a victim of the Parkland shooting, and

Tanya Weinreis, whose coffee shop was the first small business in Montana to qualify for a PPP loan.

And President Trump reportedly plans to speak every night.

Watch Live:

* * *

The Trump Campaign released its 49-point wishlist for the president's second term late last night:

Building on the incredible achievements of President Donald J. Trump’s first term in office, the President’s re-election campaign today released a set of core priorities for a second term under the banner of “Fighting for You!” President Trump’s boundless optimism and certainty in America’s greatness is reflected in his second-term goals and stands in stark contrast to the gloomy vision of America projected by Joe Biden and Democrats.

President Trump will further illuminate these plans during his acceptance speech Thursday at the Republican National Convention. Over the coming weeks, the President will be sharing additional details about his plans through policy-focused speeches on the campaign trail.

President Trump: Fighting for You!

JOBS

Create 10 Million New Jobs in 10 Months

Create 1 Million New Small Businesses

Cut Taxes to Boost Take-Home Pay and Keep Jobs in America

Enact Fair Trade Deals that Protect American Jobs

"Made in America" Tax Credits

Expand Opportunity Zones

Continue Deregulatory Agenda for Energy Independence

ERADICATE COVID-19

Develop a Vaccine by The End Of 2020

Return to Normal in 2021

Make All Critical Medicines and Supplies for Healthcare Workers in The United States

Refill Stockpiles and Prepare for Future Pandemics

END OUR RELIANCE ON CHINA

Bring Back 1 Million Manufacturing Jobs from China

Tax Credits for Companies that Bring Back Jobs from China

Allow 100% Expensing Deductions for Essential Industries like Pharmaceuticals and Robotics who Bring Back their Manufacturing to the United States

No Federal Contracts for Companies who Outsource to China

Hold China Fully Accountable for Allowing the Virus to Spread around the World

HEALTHCARE

Cut Prescription Drug Prices

Put Patients and Doctors Back in Charge of our Healthcare System

Lower Healthcare Insurance Premiums

End Surprise Billing

Cover All Pre-Existing Conditions

Protect Social Security and Medicare

Protect Our Veterans and Provide World-Class Healthcare and Services

EDUCATION

Provide School Choice to Every Child in America

Teach American Exceptionalism

DRAIN THE SWAMP

Pass Congressional Term Limits

End Bureaucratic Government Bullying of U.S. Citizens and Small Businesses

Expose Washington’s Money Trail and Delegate Powers Back to People and States

Drain the Globalist Swamp by Taking on International Organizations That Hurt American Citizens

DEFEND OUR POLICE

Fully Fund and Hire More Police and Law Enforcement Officers

Increase Criminal Penalties for Assaults on Law Enforcement Officers

Prosecute Drive-By Shootings as Acts of Domestic Terrorism

Bring Violent Extremist Groups Like ANTIFA to Justice

End Cashless Bail and Keep Dangerous Criminals Locked Up until Trial

END ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND PROTECT AMERICAN WORKERS

Block Illegal Immigrants from Becoming Eligible for Taxpayer-Funded Welfare, Healthcare, and Free College Tuition

Mandatory Deportation for Non-Citizen Gang Members

Dismantle Human Trafficking Networks

End Sanctuary Cities to Restore our Neighborhoods and Protect our Families

Prohibit American Companies from Replacing United States Citizens with Lower-Cost Foreign Workers

Require New Immigrants to Be Able to Support Themselves Financially

INNOVATE FOR THE FUTURE

Launch Space Force, Establish Permanent Manned Presence on The Moon and Send the First Manned Mission to Mars

Build the World’s Greatest Infrastructure SystemWin the Race to 5G and Establish a National High-Speed Wireless Internet Network

Continue to Lead the World in Access to the Cleanest Drinking Water and Cleanest Air

Partner with Other Nations to Clean Up our Planet’s Oceans

AMERICA FIRST FOREIGN POLICY