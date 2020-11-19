Watch Live: Trump Campaign "Path To Victory" Press Briefing

With many questioning where this going next, though JPM's Michael Cembalest admits there is still a chance, President Trump's legal team is holding a press briefing to outline their strategy.

In one post in a stream of tweets, Trump said the legal team will give an “important news conference today” and that they will explain their plans for a “very clear and viable path to victory”.

“Pieces are very nicely falling into place,” the president tweeted.

By one count, Trump campaign legal efforts to overturn election results or force recounts have been successful just once and suffered 26 defeats... so for the 70 million-plus Trump voters, we hope that Giuliani has a trick or two up his sleeve.

Watch Live here (due to start at 1200ET):