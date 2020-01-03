Trump Says US Not Seeking Iran Regime Change, Or To Start A War

President Trump on Friday said that America does not seek "regime change" in Iran, and that the United States "took action last night to stop a war" by killing Iran's #2 commander, Qasem Soleimani, on Thursday.
Speaking from Mar-a-Lago one day after the strike, the president said that Soleimani "made the death of innocent people his sick passion."
"We caught him in the act and terminated him," said Trump, adding that The US is "ready and prepared to take whatever action is necessary."
"We took action last night to stop a war."
Watch:
