Watch Live: Trump Holds First COVID-19 Briefing Since Election As US Cases Soar

Speaking about COVID-19 for the first time since the Nov. 3 election, President Trump is scheduled to hold a briefing at 1600ET to discuss "Operation Warp Speed".

Given the fact that Pfizer published its "light at the end of the tunnel" COVID-19 vaccine results the Monday after the election, we imagine President Trump might have a few words for them.

Of course, after an ugly day of losses in the election litigation, there is an outside chance Trump might concede, but we suspect the combination of tomorrow's MAGA March and the fact that the SCOTUS route is still open in PA, this is far from over.