Update: The Q&A with reporters has begun, starting with a question about the trade spat with China.

TRUMP SAYS CHINESE AGRICULTURAL PURCHASES WILL NOT BE ENOUGH, WANTS A COMPLETE DEAL

TRUMP SAYS HE DOES NOT NEED A U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL BEFORE 2020 U.S. ELECTION

TRUMP SAYS HE HAS AMAZING RELATIONSHIP WITH XI, HAS LITTLE SPAT

President Trump will be holding a press conference Friday afternoon as he welcomes the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Washington. The two sat for questions from reporters earlier during a meeting in the Oval Office.

Reporters will probably pepper the president with questions on a range of topics, including allegations that the president and/or his allies leaned on the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden and members of his family, along with questions about the trade war with China.

This will be the first time the Australian leader, who has only been in office since August 2018, has appeared with Trump. Later Friday evening, Morrison and his family will join the First Family for a state dinner. Trump and Morrison also took questions from the press briefly during a meeting in the Oval Office.