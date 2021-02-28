Watch Live: Trump Makes First Public Speech Since Leaving White House At CPAC

Former President Donald Trump will make his first post-White House appearance as keynote speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

As we previously detailed, American Conservative Union (ACU), the host of the conference, invited the former president to speak at CPAC.

“I’d love to see him come to CPAC,” CAU Chairman Matt Schlapp told the Washington Examiner. Schlapp said he extended the invitation personally. “I think he deserves to be heard. I think even people who disagree with him will agree that he deserves to be heard. He should be uncanceled,” he added.

An official close to the planning process told The Epoch Times that the invitation was sent out last year.

Trump appears to be more active in the political arena after the conclusion of his second impeachment trial. He issued a lengthy statement confronting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)’s speech against him and appeared on several media outlets to saluting Rush Limbaugh after the death of the iconic conservative radio commentator.

He issued a dire warning to Americans about socialism in his 2020 CPAC speech.

“Far-left radicals have become increasingly desperate and increasingly dangerous in their quest to transform America into a country you would not recognize—a country in which they control every aspect of American life,” he said. “Just as socialist and communist movements have done all over the world, they’re cracking down on all dissent and demanding absolute conformity. They want total control.”

Trump warned that the result of implementing such policies would “turn America very quickly into a large-scale Venezuela.”