Watch Live: Trump Speaks During Discussion On 'Community Safety' In Kenosha

Despite the objections of Wisconsin Gov Tony Evers and the city's Democratic mayor, President Trump flew into Wisconsin and is visiting Kenosha on Tuesday afternoon to survey the damage from a week's worth of street protests, violence and vandalism - a destructive rampage that culminated in the killing of 2 men by a teenager with an AR-15.

Here's Trump's schedule for the roughly two hours he will spend in Kenosha. (remember, all times in CT):

By 11:55 a.m. President Trump arrives at the Waukegan National airport. Ten minutes later, he is scheduled to leave the airport en route to Kenosha.

By 12:35 p.m., Trump is scheduled to arrive in Kenosha prior to surveying property damage as a result of last week's civil unrest.

From 12:40 p.m. to 1 p.m., Trump is scheduled to survey the damage.

According to Trump's schedule, he is expected to conclude surveying local damage and appear at Mary D. Bradford High School starting at 1:10 p.m.

According to Trump's schedule, he is expected to tour the Emergency Operations Center by 1:15 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., Trump is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion on Wisconsin Community Safety, where he is expected to give remarks.

By 2:20 p.m., Trump is scheduled to leave Kenosha on his way back to Waukegan.

Evers, whom Trump has blasted on twitter and accused of enabling the violence, sent the president a letter last week urging him not to visit.

"I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state," Evers wrote. "I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together."

Other Dems have accused Trump of endangering lives with his posturing, claiming the president is "filming the commercial" for his reelection campaign.

