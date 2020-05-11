Watch Live: Trump Holds Briefing After Pledging Just $11 Billion To States

President Trump and the White House task force will deliver a press conference Monday - what could be the first real team briefing since the task force ended their regular briefings two weeks ago - to talk about aid to help the states ramp up testing efforts.

ABC News reports that Trump is "expected to push his view that there is enough testing for states to reopen, even as the White House is instituting increased testing and considering other new precautions over fears that the novel coronavirus has invaded the cramped offices of the White House West Wing."

