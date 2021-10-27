print-icon

Watch Live: US Capitol Complex, DC Streets Closed Due To Bomb Threat At DHSS

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021 - 11:59 AM

Police in Washington, DC have closed roads around the US Capitol and the Department of Health, following reports of a bomb threat in the area on Wednesday.

Six roads, including Washington Avenue and Third Street, were closed as Capitol Police investigated a bomb threat at the US Department of Health and Human Services on Independence Avenue – which was also closed by police.

Watch Live:

