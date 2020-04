The Democrats and Republicans are still battling over a bill to replenish the government's tapped emergency lending program for small businesses, President Trump and the Pence-led White House Task Force are holding their first press briefing since delegating control of the economic reopening to the governors.

Hopefully, tonight's briefing, which is slated to begin at 6pmET, will actually start on time, and not drag on for hours of repetitive guidance and tiresome sniping from the press.