Watch Live: White House Task Force Delivers Wednesday Briefing

Wednesday's briefing was delayed until 5:45pmET, perhaps due to last-minute talks about the federal government's latest relief bill, which is meant to replenish the small-business lending program that has largely shafted small businesses in favor of public companies, who are effectively being given the green light by the Trump administration to replace the last bastion of small business entrepreneurism in America with the hyper-corporatized nightmare economy where the poor are left to suffer while big business remains protected from the vicissitudes of fortune by a generous corporate safety net.