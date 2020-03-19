Watch Live: Trump Expected To Detail Range Of New Covid-19 Therapies At Thursday Press Conference

Update (1115ET): As we wait for Trump, Pence and the rest of the team, WSJ has published an update.

TRUMP IS EXPECTED TO DETAIL A RANGE OF NEW VIRUS THERAPIES THAT MIGHT HELP PATIENTS BUT ARE IN VERY EARLY TESTING - WSJ

As WSJ reports, Trump's new plan has seen pushback from the FDA:

The White House, desperate to get drugs to Americans amid a coronavirus pandemic, plans to detail a range of therapies that might help patients but all of which are in very early testing, according to people familiar with the matter. The plan is expected to be detailed by President Trump at a briefing Thursday, the people said. The plan could be controversial. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the White House was urging an executive order that would take virtually all investigational drugs and allow them to be used quickly against the coronavirus, a step that senior officials of the Food and Drug Administration pushed back on because they contend the step could likely harm patients. In an interview on Fox News Wednesday night, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that Mr. Trump is "going to make sure that even drugs on an experimental basis get available to the American people." Andre Kalil, a University of Nebraska Medical Center professor who is testing one drug, remdesivir, said, “There are a number of drugs being tested, but at this time there is not a single drug proven or safe to treat Covid-19.”

Of course, the last time the administration followed the FDA's advice on how to manage the crisis response, it led to the shortage of tests that has badly worsened the crisis.

* * *

Steve Mnuchin, Larry Kudlow and other members of the Trump Administration have been spitting out stimulus-package facts like Powerball numbers over the last day - $850 billion, $1 trillion, $1.3 trillion, 2 $1,000 checks, 2 $2,000 checks, weekly checks until this thing is finally over - but hopefully Mnuchin has firmed up some details.

Thursday's task force briefing is set to start at 11 amET, though we suspect the task force will be at least 15 minutes late:

Mitch McConnell said yesterday that he hopes to pass the administration's third coronavirus bill by eod on Friday, and has promised to not allow senators to leave until the job is done.