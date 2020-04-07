Watch Live: White House Delivers Tuesday Press Briefing As BBG Reports On New Plan To Revive The Economy

Despite Tuesday afternoon's epic market flop, President Trump and the White House task force reportedly have some news about reopening the economy that they're reportedly ready to share:

Just minutes before Trump & Co. were slated to go on, Bloomberg reported on a new plan to reopen the economy that is in the "early stages of planning."

Most importantly: The plans reportedly will rely on testing to determine who is, and who isn't, suitable to venture back into the workplace. Such a plan has been raised by conservatives who favor reopening the economy sooner rather than later, while many liberals are calling for an even longer shut down - some as long as 10 weeks - to ensure the virus is destroyed.

The only problem is that most of the people making predictions like that (ie Bill Gates) aren't desperately hoping to get back to work. This isn't a "relaxing break" for them - this is a waking nightmare.

WHITE HOUSE IN EARLY STAGES OF PLANNING TO REOPEN ECONOMT

TRUMP TEAM PREPS PLANS TO REOPEN ECONOMY THAT DEPEND ON TESTING

PLANS DEPEND ON TESTING MORE AMERICANS THAN HAS BEEN POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE PLATEAU IN NEW YORK REVIVING WHITE HOUSE OPTIMISM

Watch the briefing live below: