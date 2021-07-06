Watch: Looters Ransack San Francisco Neiman Marcus In Broad Daylight

A mob of looters were captured ransacking a Neiman Marcus store in San Francisco - smashing display cases, stealing handbags, and running out of the building before the police arrived at around 6 p.m., according to the Washington Examiner.

The merchandise-laden suspects were seen running out of the store before jumping into a getaway car that sped off. According to KTVU's Henry K. Lee, at least 9 people were involved.

2/2: Here’s what it looked like after group made off with high-end bags & purses from @neimanmarcus @UnionSquareSF. @SFPD on the case. Similar caper in May at @neimanmarcus @StanfordShop under investigation by @PaloAltoPolice pic.twitter.com/9Fs9R4bGJu — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) July 6, 2021

More on San Francisco's rampant looting, via the Examiner:

A man was caught on video in June filling a garbage bag with what appeared to be hair products before leaving the drugstore on his bicycle. A security guard, who was recording the incident, tried to grab the individual, though he eluded custody. Walgreens shuttered 17 of its stores in the San Francisco area in the past five years, and the company said thefts in the area are four times more likely than anywhere else in the country as executives budgeted 35 times more for security personnel to guard the chains. Target executives in the city also decided to limit business hours in response to an uptick in larceny. Shoppers can no longer buy products in the chains after 6 p.m. after once being permitted to shop until 10 p.m.

"For more than a month, we’ve been experiencing a significant and alarming rise in theft and security incidents at our San Francisco stores," said a Target spokesman.

SF Police Lt. Tracy McCray pinned the blame on DA Chesa Boudin (whose parents were part of the radical and violent Weather Underground, and left two police officers dead during a botched heist). According to McCray, Boudin's "criminals first agenda" is responsible for the uptick in crime.

"What happened in that Walgreens has been going on in the city for quite a while," McCray said in June. "I’m used to it. I mean, we could have a greatest hits compilation of people just walking in and cleaning out the store shelves and security guards, the people who work there, just standing by helplessly because they can’t do anything.":

"The 'criminals first' agenda from the district attorney [is to blame] because he's not prosecuting any of those crimes as felonies [or] as a commercial burglary. [Criminals realize,] 'This is gonna get slapped down to a misdemeanor," she continued.

Thefts under $950 are considered a misdemeanor in McCray's area of operation, she added, and suspected criminals are often issued citations instead of spending time in jail ahead of their court date. In some cases, she said, thieves will have their case thrown out if they skip their court appearances. -Washington Examiner

Crime in San Francisco has truly become a feature, not a bug.