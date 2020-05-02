Watch: Militia In Michigan And Beachgoers In California Protest Quarantines

Americans are revolting against two Democratic-run states, that is Michigan and California, late last week, as they call for each respective state government to lift quarantine orders. We must note, anti-quarantine protests have been seen in many states, but the two to focus on at the moment are the ones mentioned above.

On Thursday, hundreds of protesters, some armed with assault-style rifles and various types of body armor and additional magazines, gathered at Michigan's state Capitol in Lansing to object Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request to extend emergency powers to combat COVID-19.

The protest appeared to be much larger than the one held on April 16, a member of the Trump administration organized that. It was called "Operation Gridlock," with the attempt to jam streets around the state Capitol building to pressure Whitner to reopen state.

According to Reuters, the latest demonstration was called "American Patriot Rally," which saw mostly Trump supporters, several militia groups, and other people who wanted Whitmer to reopen the economy because of the economic devastation caused by lockdowns.

Michigan State Police allowed one hundred protesters to enter the Capitol building, where some carried anti-quarantine signs, others carried long guns, and everyone had their temperature taken by authorities along with the required masks.

On April 21, we reported how "Pennsylvania Militia" rolled up in a demilitarized military vehicle to the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex in Harrisburg, packed with people wielding guns for an anti-quarantine protest.

Anti-quarantine rallies were sparked after President Trump around mid-April tweeted: "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!," "LIBERATE MINNESOTA!," and "LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!"

Some states have begun to partially reopen economies after protesters created headaches in the last several weeks for state governments. Some states, including Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Ohio, have made efforts to reopen their economies partially. This comes after an unprecedented crash in the US economy and more than 30 million unemployed in six weeks.

Another protest developed on Friday, this time it was thousands of beachgoers in California, who were fed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to close all state beaches and parks. We noted the protest unfolded on Friday afternoon/evening at Huntington Beach. Here are more videos of large crowds:

While it might make sense to reopen an economy to avoid an extended downturn in the economy, the trade-off is that it could spark a second coronavirus wave and trigger a nasty double-dip depression, eliminating the prospects for a V-shaped recovery.