Watch: MSNBC Attacks Virginia's First Black Lt. Gov As "White Supremacist"

MSNBC continued to slander Virginia’s first black Lt. Governor Thursday, declaring her to be a “ventriloquist” for white supremacists.

After her victory on Tuesday, Winsome Sears called out MSNBC host Joy Reid, challenging the host to a debate and demanding a halt to the use of race baiting rhetoric without allowing recourse.

Reid has continued to attack Winsome, however, bringing on a leftist Professor who boldly proclaimed that “To have a black face speaking on behalf of a white supremacist legacy is nothing new.”

Michael Eric Dyson further described Sears as “a black mouth moving but a white idea running on the runway of the tongue of a figure who justifies and legitimates the white supremacist practices.”

As one might imagine, this discussion prompted some serious backlash on social media:

Sears is fighting back against the slanderous claims, declaring in her victory speech and subsequent interviews that “I’m destroying all of the narratives about race.”

“I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show. Let’s see if she’s woman enough to do that. I’d go in a heartbeat and we’d have a real discussion without Joy speaking about me behind my back, if you will,” Sears urged on Wednesday. “She talks about white supremacy. Does she know that I ran against a white supremacist? I mean, Joy, come on, get your facts straight and then come talk to me,” Sears further emphasised.

Sears explained that Democrats’ obsession with race “just continues to divide us,” adding that “Unfortunately, politicians are using it as a tool, because of the things that have happened to us historically, to advance, I would think, their nefarious purposes.”

