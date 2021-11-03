Watch: MSNBC Immediately Declares Youngkin A Racist After Virginia Victory

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

After it became clear that Republican Glenn Youngkin scored an upset victory for the governorship in Virginia Tuesday, MSNBC set about attempting to assassinate his character by immediately branding him a racist.

Host Joy Reid frothed that “The exit polls showed that, which was interesting, that the Coronavirus or that the virus was a very low importance to many voters,” further noting “It was ‘education,’ which is code for ‘white parents don’t like the idea of teaching about race.’”

Reid continued, “And I mean, unfortunately, race is just the most palpable tool in the toolkit, it used to be of the Democratic Party back in the day when they were Dixiecrats and now of the Republican Party.”

"White parents don't like the idea of teaching about race"

is code for calling them racist. — Lost In LA (@lost_in_la) November 3, 2021

Later on, Reid described Republicans as a threat to national security, declaring “you have to be willing to vocalize that these Republicans are dangerous, that this isn’t a party that’s just another political party that disagrees with us on tax policy, that at this point, they’re dangerous.”

She continued to blather “They’re dangerous to our national security, because stoking that kind of soft white nationalism eventually leads to the hardcore stuff. It leads to the January 6 stuff because if people are tolerant of it in your party, they’re tolerant of the soft racism, it’s a really short trip to get to the January 6 insurrectionists.”

MSNBC's Joy Reid, with dangerous rhetoric that'll get Republicans hurt: "Republicans are dangerous...[T]his isn't a party that's just another political party that disagrees with us on tax policy. That at this point, they're dangerous. They're dangerous to our national security." pic.twitter.com/5NiWIbn1Qk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 2, 2021

The salty bitterness increased as Republicans congratulated Youngkin on a victory for personal freedom:

I was proud to endorse @GlennYoungkin. His win tonight is a clear and much needed signal for personal freedom and that parents are the deciders of their children’s education and future. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 3, 2021

Merrick Garland threatened to sic the FBI on concerned parents. Parents noticed and just turned Virginia red.



Thank you, Merrick Garland! — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 3, 2021

The domestic terrorists WOULD NOT BE SILENCED. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 3, 2021

Reid continued to call everything about Youngkin racist:

Joy Reid: @GlennYoungkin has run a campaign on the "racist idea...that you cannot teach the truth about Thomas Jefferson" or "enslavement" b/c "that makes a white parent uncomfortable" and is thus deemed "critical race theory" even though "it's not even real" #VAgov pic.twitter.com/ssmVb2sciX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 2, 2021

Reid claimed that Youngkin has “found a way to launder a pretty racist trope, this idea that we cannot talk about America’s history because it hurts my feelings.”

Joy Reid peddles the @GlennYoungkin/Toni Morrison lie, predicting that Terry McAuliffe could win #VAgov because Youngkin decided to run a racist campaign against Toni Morrison's Beloved and therefore run a campaign against all Black people pic.twitter.com/NyFSX2DIXH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 2, 2021

It doesn’t really jive with reality though does it:

Virginia just elected a black woman to a statewide office for the first time in Virginia history, and she’s a Republican. Congratulations @WinsomeSears! — Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) November 3, 2021

