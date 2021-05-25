Watch: News Crew ​​​​​​​Records Moment Hail Of Gunfire Breaks Out At George Floyd Memorial

Just another Tuesday in Liberal-run Minneapolis where a reporter and his news team ducked for cover after a hail of gunfire was heard near the intersection where George Floyd died.

AP's Philip Crowther was shooting live video from 38th and Chicago when as many as 30 gunshots were heard one block from the intersection where George Floyd was killed last year.

Here’s the moment shots were fired near George Floyd Square earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/NIWRBr6b9Y — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

BREAKING: shots appear to have been fired at George Floyd Square. Quiet now. People still sheltering in place. pic.twitter.com/Dmv1cQwOPZ — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

Minneapolis Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at around 1000 local time around 3800 block of Elliot Ave. South, or about a block away from Floyd's memorial. Witnesses on the ground saw a vehicle speed away from the scene.

"Very quickly, things got back to normal," Crowther said. "People here who spend a significant amount of time, the organizers, were running around asking, 'Does anyone need a medic?' It seems like there are no injuries."

The intersection was recently transformed into a memorial since his death this day last year. A gathering has been planned for later this afternoon to mark the anniversary.

Nevertheless, defunding police is not going so well in Minneapolis, with the metro area transforming into a chaotic and violent hellhole.