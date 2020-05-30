Watch: NYPD Officer Calls Defenseless Woman "Stupid F*cking B*tch" Before Throwing Her To The Ground

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 09:44

As rioters in Brooklyn set a police precinct ablaze, a video showing what appears to be a rookie NYPD officer forcefully throwing a defenseless young woman to the ground has gone viral, further inflaming public anger toward the police.

There was some argument about whether the young woman was moving toward or away from the officer at the time of the push, as some tried to claim that this brutal assault on an unarmed woman was somehow justified.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries.

Both the cop shown in the video and his commanding officer (whom some reporters claimed can be seen standing nearby) have been tentatively identified on twitter, and an online campaign for the officer to be fired and face assault charges has begun.