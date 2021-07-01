Watch: Psaki Doubles-Down On Ludicrous GOP Defunding-Police Claim

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki doubled down Wednesday on her embarrassing claim that Republicans are the ones defunding police departments across the country, yet failed to name a single example when asked.

Fox News’s Peter Doocy refused to drop the matter, telling Psaki “You mentioned, at the last briefing, that you think Republicans wanted to defund the police because they did not support the American Rescue Plan.”

“Which Republican ever said that they did not like the American Rescue Plan because they wanted to defund the police?” Doocy asked, knowing that there are none.

Psaki ignored the core question, and claimed that Republicans have “stood in the way of crucial funding needed to prevent the laying off of police officers as crimes increased,” but Doocy continued.

“There are lots of examples of Democrats explicitly saying they want to defund the police,” the reporter asserted, adding “We’ve got Congresswoman Cori Bush, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar.”

“Are there any examples of Republican members of Congress saying they want to defund the police?” Doocy again asked.

“I think most people would argue that actions are more important than words, wouldn’t you say?” Psaki replied, again not providing an answer, and then further suggesting that Republicans failed to vote for police funding by voting against the Democrats bloated COVID relief bill.

Unreal gaslighting as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki doubles down on the insane notion that it's Republicans and not Democrats who have and continue to want to defund the police.



Credit to Fox News's Peter Doocy for hanging tough and not backing down on Psaki's lies. pic.twitter.com/YwfkCzPXhT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2021

The absurdity of the Press Secretary’s claims is off the chart considering Democrat controlled Oakland voted this week to defund the police, in addition to Democratic lawmakers Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman all calling for defunding the police this week.

WATCH: Democrat Ayanna Pressley says she still supports defunding the police.



“I support a radical reimagining of community safety and public safety...which means reallocating and not further investing” in police. pic.twitter.com/ODEsVjK7dX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 24, 2021

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doubles down on Defund the Police, downplays crime wave pic.twitter.com/rZEUmmudyR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2021

As crime surges, Democrat Jamaal Bowman say he supports defunding the police pic.twitter.com/kh7W99gkOz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2021

The cities of Austin, Baltimore, Denver, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, New York City, Oakland, and Seattle have all suffered from police cutbacks and defunding within the past year, and they all happen to be run by Democrats.

Sensing a pattern here?

