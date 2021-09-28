Watch: Psaki Says It Doesn't Matter That Border Patrol Didn't Really "Whip" Migrants, Actions Are Still Unacceptable

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

After even CNN admitted the insinuation that Border Patrol agents ‘whipped’ migrants on the southern border last week was “patently false,” and that pictures of the incident were grossly taken out of context, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it doesn’t matter.

A reporter asked Psaki “The El Paso Times has walked back their claim that border agents were using whips to deter Haitian migrants. This is kind of a controversy; some people are weighing what is a whip versus what is a rein. And the El Paso Times put out a clarification saying, ‘It was not an actual whip.’ Does that change anything for the administration, in light of the statements that were made last week?”

Psaki responded, “I don’t think anyone could look at those photos and think that was appropriate action or behavior or something that should be accepted within our administration. There’s an investigation. That’s ongoing. We’ll let that play out. But our reaction to the photos has not changed.”

So the fact that Border Patrol agents were doing their job, rounding up illegal immigrants who were trying to run away, and not whipping them indiscriminately, as was initially suggested, won’t have any bearing on the ‘investigation’?

Biden has already said that the agents will “pay,” so an impartial investigation is apparently off the cards.

Subsequent footage and images prove that no whips were used and the agents were also not using their horse reins to attack any migrants:

Even the photographer who took the images chimed in and stated that no ‘whipping’ took place.

“Some of the Haitian men started running, trying to go around the horses,” Paul Ratje said, adding “I’ve never seen them whip anyone… He was swinging it, but it can be misconstrued when you’re looking at the picture.”

No matter, off to prison with them, while thousands of undocumented migrants are simply let go inside America, never to be seen again.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas: “it is the policy of this [Biden] administration, we do not agree with the building of the wall." pic.twitter.com/ksZn1o6Fn0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2021

