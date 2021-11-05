Watch: Rand Paul Accuses Fauci Of Using "Smarmy Word Salad" To Cover Up His Lying

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Following another intense clash between Anthony Fauci and Rand Paul at a hearing Thursday, the Senator later declared that “no amount of smarmy word salad will get Fauci out of the fact that he lied before Congress.”

Appearing on Fox News after the Senate hearing, Paul noted that “The NIH has admitted” that gain of function research funded by their agency took place at the Wuhan labs, but that “Fauci won’t admit it because I think he then thinks he’ll have some kind of moral responsibility for the pandemic.”

Paul further reiterated that Fauci “changed the definition” of gain of function on the NIH website, a point that he confronted Fauci with at the earlier hearing, and which Fauci denied.

“It sounds like a lot of government doublespeak,” Paul said of the NIH’s word play, adding. “He doesn’t get it, he hasn’t learned anything from this and he doesn’t want to take any responsibility. He’s been the number one advocate for gain of function research and now he acts as if ‘oh it doesn’t exist and we never did it,’ but they just changed the definition, sort of like flushing it down the memory hole.”

Paul further urged that Fauci is “trying to redefine” the definition of gain of function, noting “he’s using a sort of smarmy word salad to try to get around the fact that it happened.”

In a further op-ed published by Fox News, Paul urged that “Defining away gain-of-function research by saying it doesn’t exist unless you know in advance it will occur is the very essence of hubris.”

Elsewhere in the interview Paul addressed the news that the federal government is pressing ahead with a January deadline for vaccine mandates for businesses.

“I think they are unlawful and unconstitutional,” Paul said of the mandates, adding “We need to take them to court and people need to stand up and resist.”

“What a disservice to our first responders and doctors,” Paul continued, noting “they had to show up for work when there was no vaccine, a lot of them got COVID, survived and now have natural immunity, and Fauci and the rest say ‘sorry, you’re yesterday’s trash.”

I applaud businesses who are standing up for the right to determine with their employees what workplace policies make sense for them. And I applaud groups like the Job Creators Network who are taking the challenge to this rule to court. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 4, 2021

