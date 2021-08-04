Watch: Rand Paul Calls NIH Director "Stupid" After Call To Wear Masks At Home

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul denounced “stupid” comments made on CNN by National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins, after the direct underling of Anthony Fauci declared that parents with children under the age of 12 should wear face masks INSIDE their own homes.

Appearing on Fox News, an exasperated Paul urged “How can people who are so smart say such stupid things?”

Watch:

“There is no science to defend putting your kids in masks or parents wearing masks—no science whatsoever,” Paul emphasised, adding “If there were, we would be wearing masks for years and years because for kids, the death rate is about the same as the seasonal flu. It may be less than the seasonal flu.”

The Senator continued, “So, is Francis Collins proposing that because the flu is with us forever that parents should be wearing masks around their kids that have the flu? It is absolutely and utterly without scientific evidence!”

Going on to speak regarding the government fear mongering over the Delta (or Indian) variant of the virus, Paul said “Now, they’re all freaking out right now about the Delta variant. One thing is—in all likelihood true—it is more transmissible, significantly more transmissible, but guess what? Every bit of evidence shows that it’s less deadly—significantly less deadly.”

“Public Health England looked at 92,000 people. If you were vaccinated and under 50, there were no deaths. If you were unvaccinated and under 50, .08%—still very, very small. So, it’s not an argument for not getting vaccinated. It’s an argument for not getting hysterical over the Delta variant,” Paul further urged.

He continued “We shouldn’t be changing any mandates and really, in all likelihood, the masks didn’t affect the trajectory of the virus at all.”

Paul, a qualified physician, further explained “The only thing that’s slowing the virus down is the vaccine and natural immunity and they continue to ignore natural immunity because they think we are too far behind.”

“We got to vaccinate the children but, in reality I think it’s 90% of people over 65 have been vaccinated. That’s extraordinary. We should be celebrating,” Paul concluded.

Following the interview, Paul tweeted out a report noting that the FDA has approved the use of COVID-19 antibody therapy, meaning Monoclonal antibodies can be given to elderly spouses or family members who live with someone who has COVID 19.

Hooray for REAL Science!

Amazing good news (you are unlikely to hear from govt fear mongers)



Monoclonal antibodies can be given to elderly spouses or family members who live with someone who has COVID 19https://t.co/AklBZtxxQj — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 4, 2021

Paul also reacted to being censored by YouTube after an interview he did with Newsmax on the lack of efficacy of cloth face masks was removed purely because it contradicts what the government says about masks.

Censorship by YouTube is very dangerous as it stifles debate and promotes groupthink where the “truth” is defined by people with a political agenda. If you want uncensored news, go to https://t.co/AnJ7AheLaU. https://t.co/VBAYnRBB3A — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 3, 2021

YouTube may be a private entity, but they're acting like an arm of the government censoring those who present an alternative view to the science deniers in Washington. https://t.co/ZJZokEuNew — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 3, 2021

