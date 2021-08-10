Watch: Rand Paul Calls For Resistance To COVID Tyranny

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul released a video urgently calling for resistance to tyrannical COVID restrictions, urging Americans that if they stand up “They can’t arrest all of us.”

“They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed – although I’ve got a long list of ones they might keep closed or might ought to keep closed,” Paul said.

He continued, “We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again.”

“Nancy Pelosi — you will not arrest or stop me or anyone on my staff from doing our jobs. We have either had COVID, had the vaccine, or been offered the vaccine. We will make our own health choices,” the Senator further declared.

Paul further vowed “We will not show you a passport, we will not wear a mask, we will not be forced into random screenings and testings so you can continue your drunk-with-power rein over the Capitol.”

Watch:

We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children?



Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom. pic.twitter.com/XrI2tjdAHW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 8, 2021

The video is adapted from an earlier op-ed in which Paul urged Americans to ‘resist anti-science’ lockdowns and mask mandates.

I choose freedom. https://t.co/MllcGLTP6d — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 4, 2021

The Senator last week slammed those he described as ‘dangerous obscene authoritarians’ including a former Obama official who has called for no-fly lists for the unvaccinated.

What could be more authoritarian than the no-fly list for people who disagree with you? pic.twitter.com/R7sv9imMkJ — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 5, 2021

Leftists responded to Paul’s call with their usual warm tolerance for the opinions of others:

Rand Paul telling people to defy the CDC and they 'can't arrest all of us.' Imagine if someone told Rand Paul's neighbors to kick his ass, and that they couldn't arrest all of us.' Would be like the movie THE WARRIORS, with neighbors from every home looking to kick his ass. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 9, 2021

Please, Rand Paul’s neighbor, we need you now more than ever. https://t.co/dijrWRZ8xf — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) August 9, 2021

folks, i regret to inform you. the gotchya photo you’re sharing online of Rand Paul getting the Covid vaccine is actually him getting a hepatitis A booster. pic.twitter.com/pl0de8oBlZ — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 9, 2021

