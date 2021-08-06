Watch: Rand Paul Slams "Dangerous, Obscene Authoritarians" Pushing No-Fly Lists For The Unvaxx'd

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Appearing on Fox News Thursday, Senator Rand Paul warned that the very same people who for four years screeched about president Trump leading the country into authoritarianism have seized power and instituted the most draconian crackdown ever seen in U.S. history.

The Senator responded to an op ed by Juliette Kayyem, a former assistant secretary for homeland security under Obama who seriously argued that unvaccinated people should be banned from flying.

“The CDC says you’re not supposed to get vaccinated if you’ve been infected within three months. So what are we going to do? Tell people that they can’t fly for three months, even according to the CDC?” Paul questioned.

Describing the idea of no-fly lists for the unvaccinated as “obscene,” Paul added “You know that if we now disagree in our personal medical decisions with the left, they’re going to declare that we’re a terrorist and that we can’t fly.”

“This idiot would have us not flying for three months,” Paul urged, referring to Kayyem.

Paul continued, “It makes no sense. It’s complete collectivism, and all of these people, are the same people who hooted and hollered and said ‘Trump is leading us to authoritarianism.’ What could be more authoritarian than a no-fly list for people who disagree with you?”

And who next?



People banned by social media companies?



During the interview, Paul again picked up on his quest to expose Anthony Fauci.

“Dr. Fauci needs to be away from government, away from advice, because almost all of his advice had been wrongheaded. But some of it’s actually very dangerous,” the Senator declared.

“I, and other doctors, actually think that your immunity from being infected is going to last a lot longer,” he noted referring to the indiscriminate pushing of vaccines.

In a short piece Wednesday, Paul further highlighted Fauci’s lies on the funding of gain of function research in Wuhan, stating “Dr. Fauci is obfuscating the truth and trying to cover up for the fact that he lied and got caught. I won’t let him get away with this and will continue to shine a light on this issue.”

Paul also released an epic video detailing all of his past confrontations with Fauci:

In a further op-ed this week Paul urged Americans to ‘resist anti-science’ lockdowns and mask mandates, noting “They can’t arrest us all. They can’t keep all your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed – although I’ve got a long list of ones they should.”

“We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the feckless bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again,” Paul urged, labelling Nancy Pelosi “drunk with power” and a “petty tyrant.”

