Watch: Rioter Sets Himself On Fire Trying To Torch Building

A viral video has captured the moment a Rioter set himself on fire Saturday while trying to burn down a historic building in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

In it, a man picks up what appears to be a burning bowl of flammable liquid, dousing himself in the process of throwing it inside the Market House - which had served as the site of slave auctions, in the mid-19th century, mostly during the settlement of estates.

The man then runs down a flight of stairs and rolls around on the ground while onlookers try to snuff out the flames.

Fayetteville, NC wild as hell 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fSQ2qG44Z3 — tyler (@ihateyoutyIer) May 31, 2020

The Market House was reported to be on fire at 7:15 p.m., along with the American flag in front of the building. It took firefighters 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze, according to Breitbart's Josh Caplan.