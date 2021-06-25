Watch: Scalise Charges Democrats "Trying To Cover Up For China" On COVID Origin

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Minority Whip Steve Scalise has slammed Democrats in the House for failing to hold hearings relating to the origins of the pandemic, noting that without subpoenas it is near impossible to get health officials to turn up to any Republican led hearing.

“[N]ot a single hearing by Speaker Pelosi in the House on this. It’s like they’re trying to cover up for China instead of getting basic answers that we all ought to want to find the truth about,” Scalise charged during an appearance on Fox News.

He continued, “We should be trying to get the answers to this. We are trying to get those answers. And if they don’t allow hearings, it’s hard to get those answers. Because those officials don’t come in.”

“That’s why we’re going to be having our own hearing next week and we’ve called a lot of witnesses to come forward, good, respected scientific and medical experts that hopefully can shed more light on this,” the Louisiana Rep. added.

Scalise further asserted “frankly, Speaker Pelosi, they have the subpoena powers. They should be bringing everybody in who had communication with those scientists at the Wuhan lab.”

“China’s surely not being forthright,” Scalise emphasised, adding “The Communist Party there is hiding evidence, maybe has destroyed evidence.”

Watch:

As we reported yesterday, a scientist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle claims to have located genetic sequences from early coronavirus cases in China that had been deleted from both US and Chinese databases. The sequences show the virus was circulating in Wuhan before any cases were linked to the infamous wet market.

It “seems likely that the sequences were deleted to obscure their existence,” Dr Jesse Bloom noted in his paper.

Jamie Metzl, an advisor for the World Health Organisation, has also urged that “The Chinese have engaged in a massive cover-up that is going on until this day, involving destroying samples, hiding records, placing a universal gag order on Chinese scientists and imprisoning Chinese citizen journalists asking the most basic questions.”

Former head of British intelligence agency MI6, Sir Richard Dearlove, has also warned that it may be too late now to hold the communist state accountable because it will have probably destroyed all that evidence. Dearlove is on record with his form belief that the pandemic was caused by a lab leak and then covered up.

