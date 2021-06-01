Watch: Students Sign "Cancel Memorial Day" Petition: "It's A Celebration Of US Imperialism And Colonialism"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Students in Washington DC eagerly signed a fake petition to ‘cancel Memorial Day’, agreeing that the holiday “celebrates American Imperialism.”

Campus Reform reporter Addison Smith conducted the experiment to get an idea of how many students would happily forget about the day of remembrance for fallen US heroes.

Smith managed to get 50 signatures in a short time, with some condemning the holiday before even reading the petition.

One student said “I don’t think Memorial Day should be a thing that we celebrate… I feel like it’s a celebration of U.S. imperialism and colonialism.”

The student added “I didn’t really think in this way until I got to college, and like, I took women’s and gender studies classes, and that put me on this path where I’m like, “Yea, like, f-ck the U.S.’”

Smith further poked the bear by asking the students if he’d like to completely abolish the US military, to which replied “yes please,” after blathering about acquiring ‘the language’ he needs to have this mindset from ‘social justice’… or something.

Watch:

A similar experiment by the Daily Caller found that many Americans don’t even know what Memorial Day is for, with one man commenting “most Americans don’t know because they’re stupid, but that’s OK.”

Perhaps more Americans feel this way, or simply don’t know what the day means anymore because their so called leaders refuse to acknowledge it:

Anything else you wanted to mention about this weekend, Mr. President? https://t.co/g0iCsv61pD — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) May 30, 2021

Biden: “stay cool this weekend.”

Kamala: “enjoy the long weekend.”



Trump and Pence: pic.twitter.com/PphhoHsWfp — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) May 30, 2021

