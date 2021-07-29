Watch: Ted Cruz Blasts Mask Mandate Reversal "A Virtue Signal Of Submissiveness"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Texas Senator Ted Cruz responded to the CDC’s announcement this week that all Americans should wear face masks again, even fully vaccinated people, by labelling it the ultimate “virtue signal”.

Speaking at a Senate hearing, Cruz said that while he believes in vaccines and has been urging people to get vaccinated, “I also believe in individual liberty, I believe in freedom, it’s your damn choice whether you get vaccinated.”

Cruz proclaimed that “when… the CDC puts out this rule, even if you’ve been vaccinated, you got to put a mask on. It is the Biden administration that are telling people, vaccines don’t work.”

“I actually understand vaccines do work, which is why that is an arbitrary rule to require people have been vaccinated to put a mask on,” Cruz continued.

Calling it “Kabooki theater,” Cruz bellowed “As soon as the CDC said that, we saw Democrats putting on masks, not because the vaccine suddenly stopped working yesterday, but it was working two days ago. Nope. Because now it is a virtue signal of submissiveness to wear a mask.”

Sen. @tedcruz: "As soon as the CDC said that, we saw Democrats putting on masks. Not because the vaccine suddenly stopped working yesterday—but it was working 2 days ago—nope, because now it is a virtue signal of submissiveness..." pic.twitter.com/6PhftWFJgS — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 28, 2021

Appearing yesterday on Hannity, Cruz declared “The CDC has destroyed their credibility,” adding that “right now their credibility is in tatters because they behave more like an arm of the DNC than an actual serious medical and scientific organization.”

Cruz added “the Democrats have, from the beginning of this pandemic treated it as a matter of politics from the shutdowns we saw all over the country, to the schools that were closed and the kids that were hurt, to the jackbooted thugs that went persecuting people of faith who were going to church. We saw a political agenda instead of common sense to keep us safe.”

Calling the new mask mandate “pure politics,” Cruz further urged that “the Democrats decided they want to control your lives. They want everyone to wear a mask. And my view is real simple. We shouldn’t have federal government mandates on COVID. That means no mask mandates. That means no vaccine mandates. That means no vaccine passports. This should be a question of individual choice.”

Sen. @tedcruz: “The CDC has destroyed their credibility. A year and a half ago the CDC was one of the most respected scientific organizations in the world, and they allowed themselves to be politicized with Dr Fauci...” pic.twitter.com/Tod5N9iyUE — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 29, 2021

As we noted yesterday, when asked “If vaccines work, then why do people who have the vaccine now need to wear masks?” the White House Press secretary had no explanation other than ‘because we say so’.

