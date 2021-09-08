Watch: Trump Slams "Incompetent" Biden Afghanistan Debacle; Allies Confirm It's Almost Certain He'll Run In 2024

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In an interview with Newsmax Tuesday, President Trump slammed the Biden administration’s calamitous Afghanistan withdrawal, labelling it “the most incompetently handled withdrawal or anything else in the history of our country.”

“We’re embarrassed in front of the world,” Trump continued, adding

“I don’t think our country has ever seen a period like this, how badly we’re doing, and then you take a look at the border. And worst of all is what took place in Afghanistan.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump said it was incredible that Afghans that were taken out aboard US planes were not vetted.

“It was just revealed today that they didn’t vet the people. They didn’t vet any of these people coming out. They’re vetting them now they’re already out,” Trump warned.

Trump also slammed the decision to leave Americans stranded, stating “Can you imagine getting the military out, before you get your citizens, American people out? They took the military out first. We would have taken it out last.”

The 45th President also blasted the abandonment of military equipment, which has fallen into Taliban hands.

“Brand new Apache, the most incredible weapon you’ve ever seen, the Apache helicopters, brand new – brand new out of the box, as they say – and they got ’em,” Trump said adding “Now they have one of the best-equipped armies in the world, can you believe it? From having knives to having the best planes and tanks and trucks.” ‘Why didn’t we take it out? It’s not even conceivable we didn’t take this stuff out,” Trump urged, adding “We left them airplanes, helicopters, why didn’t we fly that stuff out? Billions of dollars.”

Watch:

Meanwhile, Joe Biden was heckled in New Jersey with locals calling him “despicable” another yelling “resign, you tyrant!” and a third yelling “You leave Americans behind!”

Watch:

Reports have detailed that close allies of Trump believe it is almost certain that he will run against Biden in 2024.

Trump’s former campaign spokesman Jason Miller told reporters “I would say somewhere between 99 and 100 percent. I think he is definitely running in 2024.”

“I had a good conversation with him last night. I’m going to go see him in another couple days here,” Miller added.

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan was also captured on video responding to the question ‘do you think Trump will run again’ with the answer “I know so”.

“I talked to him yesterday,” Jordan said, adding “he’s about ready to announce after all of this craziness in Afghanistan.”

Trump is ready to announce his participation in the elections in 2024

Informal journalist Lauren Windsor has posted a video of a conversation with Ohio Republican Jim Jordan in Iowa, in which he states that Donald Trump will soon announce his candidacy for the presidency in 2024. pic.twitter.com/RwoaA4ATzD — The RAGEX (@theragex) September 3, 2021

