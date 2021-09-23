Watch: White House Blames UK Prime Minister For Biden Not Answering Press Questions

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Following yesterday’s demand from the White House press pool for an explanation about why Joe Biden will not answer any questions, Press Secretary Jen Psaki attempted to blame UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for not alerting Biden’s team that he intended to take questions during an Oval office meeting.

Psaki’s pathetic response came after CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe confronted her on press corps members being routinely ushered away from Biden.

O’Keefe noted that “the British Prime Minister in the American Oval Office called on British reporter, and then when American reporters tried to call on the American president, we were escorted out.”

Psaki responded “I think our relationship with the United Kingdom and with prime minister Johnson is so strong and abiding, we’ll be able to move beyond this,” adding “But he called on individuals in his press corps without alerting us to that intention in advance.”

Oh the horror, a sitting leader of a country daring to answer some reporters’ questions off the cuff, without a bunch of handlers herding them away.

Watch:

REPORTER: "The British PM in the American Oval Office called on British reporters & when American reporters tried to call on the American president, we were escorted out."



PSAKI: "He called on individuals from his press corps without alerting us to that intention in advance." pic.twitter.com/vHEzoutOKE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 22, 2021

Later in the press conference, Psaki claimed that Biden had answered questions “135 times” recently, but indicated that Biden would hold a SECOND formal press conference at some point.

Psaki said “The president knows that he was elected not just to get the pandemic under control and put people back to work, but protect our democracy and stand up for what’s right and be transparent,” adding “Certainly part of that is engaging with all of you. I would note that he answered questions 135 times leading up to September, three times last week.”

As we have pointed out, Biden’s handlers are intent on tightly controlling his interaction with anyone outside the White House bubble, even muting his mic and aggressively yelling at reporters to get away from him.

Joe Biden says that he "was instructed to call on" specific reporters for questions.



Who is calling the shots here? pic.twitter.com/K24AH81g1L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 26, 2021

BIDEN: "I'll take your questions and as usual, folks, they gave me a list of the people I'm going to call on" pic.twitter.com/RdAks1RIdp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2021

BIDEN: “Can I ask you a question?”



*White House feed cuts out” pic.twitter.com/YQ9I9u3r98 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2021

REPORTER: “If Americans are still in Afghanistan after the deadline what will you do?”



BIDEN: *smirks*



*White House cuts audio feed* pic.twitter.com/k0SGWhpXm6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2021

A week ago, Republican Senator James Risch demanded to know who is in charge of controlling when the President is allowed to be heard, noting during a Senate hearing that “This is a puppeteer act, if you would, and we need to know who’s in charge and who is making the decisions.”

“Somebody in the White House has authority to press the button and stop the president, cut off the president’s speaking ability and sound. Who is that person?” Risch asked.

Tweeting out the video, leftists insisted the claims were ‘bizarre,’ ‘ridiculous’ and ‘absurd’:

When you are living in the Murdock news bubble....a NY Post story prompted by a RNC tweet and then echoed across the right-wing tv & twitterverse. https://t.co/eDT4t5joKr https://t.co/kOgUzoPfMe — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 14, 2021

A button to control his audio? Absurd to suggest the people who give him the list of reporters he’s allowed to answer, with the instructions for what he’s supposed to do next, which he inevitably reads out loud, would have or need such a thing. https://t.co/gWSkAuYpeD — Jack (@MrBeagleman) September 14, 2021

