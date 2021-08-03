Watch: White House COVID Response Coordinator Says It's "Time To Impose Vaccine Requirements"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In a briefing Monday, the Biden Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients announced that “it’s time to impose some requirements” where COVID vaccines are concerned.

Zients referenced Biden’s comments from last week where the latter talked about giving people cash in exchange for being vaccinated, but added that this doesn’t go far enough.

“Last week the president called on states and local governments to use funding they have received, including from the American Rescue Plan, to give $100 to anyone who gets fully vaccinated,” Zientz said, adding “If financial incentives like these help us get more shots in arms, we should use them.”

“But in addition to incentives, it’s time to impose some requirements based on the realities of different risks unvaccinated individuals pose versus those who have been vaccinated,” Zients proclaimed.

He then went on to confirm that any federal worker or contractor who remains unvaccinated will be forced to wear a mask and get COVID tests twice a week.

“It’s simple, if you want to work with the federal government, get your workers vaccinated,” Zients decreed.

As we reported last week, Biden himself indicated that he is seeking confirmation on whether the entire country can be mandated to get the vaccines.

While talking about the likes of Google and Facebook announcing vaccine mandates for their employees, Biden said “I would like to see them continue to move in that direction,” and added that “it’s still a question whether the Federal government can mandate the whole country.”

“I don’t know that yet,” Biden added, indicating it is something he is actively seeking to clarify.

"I would like to see them continue to move in that direction... it's still a question whether the Federal government can mandate the whole country." pic.twitter.com/ZSFd1JCB6s — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2021

When asked for clarification on exactly what COVID rules could be implemented going forward, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that nothing is off the table.

While suggesting that total lockdown will not be brought back, Psaki responded that Biden “has said from the beginning that we are going to be guided by the science, guided by our public health experts, and we’re not going to take options off the table of what they may recommend.”

Psaki: “We’ve been clear we’re not going back to the shutdowns of March of 2020 ... but again, [Biden] has said from the beginning that we are going to be guided by the science.” pic.twitter.com/4TEkTmOlv7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 2, 2021

Again, basically Americans will be ordered to do whatever the “experts” say.

