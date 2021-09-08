print-icon

Watch: White Woman In Gorilla Mask Assaults Larry Elder With Eggs

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021 - 06:40 PM

Larry Elder was assaulted on Wednesday in Los Angeles by a bicyle-riding woman wearing a gorilla mask.

The woman threw at least one egg towards the black gubernatorial challenger to Gavin Newsom, while verbally assaulting Elder and his staff.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The woman's cohorts then became physically aggressive - shoving Elder's staff, slapping them, and hitting them with more eggs - before one begins ranting "Democrats control everything!"

Watch:

The party of the KKK shows its true colors once again.

