'Watch Your Back': Cuomo Accused Of "Gangster" Threats Against "Flood" Of People

A flood of politicians and other public figures have come forward to accuse New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) of gangster-like behavior, including multiple threats ranging from 'watch your back' to 'bullying, mistreatment and intimidation,' according to Forbes.

Key allegations via Forbes:

Nate McMurray, a two-time House candidate in Western New York, told Forbes that after criticizing Cuomo for plans to attend a Buffalo Bills game, he received a call from a Cuomo aide on New Years Eve that began “you motherf***er,” before devolving into threats like “you’re done in politics.” McMurray said he took down his tweet after the call because he was “scared” and looking for a job after his run, adding that he’s heard from people in both Cuomo’s staff and the New York legislature about a “pervasive culture of fear that has trickled down from his office.” “We’ve all been yelled at by someone in that administration,” Marc Molinaro, a Republican county executive in upstate New York who ran against Cuomo in 2018, told Forbes, adding, “It’s unacceptable but how they operate.” Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, tweeted that she was “flooded” with stories from people who said they were “bullied, mistreated, or intimidated” by Cuomo, a statement echoed by former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan, who has previously accused him of harassment. Alessandra Biaggi, a Democratic state senator, told the New Yorker Cuomo once asked her to “tell me again how your grandfather’s career ended,” which she perceived as a threat given that her grandfather, Mario Biaggi, resigned over a corruption scandal – though a Cuomo spokesperson told the New Yorker it was about the “importance of integrity in government.” Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean tweeted that she was told by someone close to the Cuomo family to “‘Watch my back,’” when she began speaking out against him prolifically over the coronavirus-related deaths of her parents, who were both nursing home residents.

"It's like gangster stuff," said McMurray, who says Cuomo and team tried to push him out of a 2018 House race. "We’ve had three terms of Gov. Cuomo, I think it’s time to move on," he added.

According to Assemblyman Ron Kim, Cuomo demand he "cover up" for an aide who admitted to concealing COVID-19 nursing home deaths over fears that the Trump DOJ would use it against them.

"I can destroy you," Kim claims Cuomo told him - an allegation aide Rich Azzopardi says isn't true, and that Kim is "lying."

Meanwhile, it appears even Biden spox Jen Psaki can't find the words to condemn Cuomo's actions which potentially resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths.