"We Build The Wall" Founder Brian Kolfage, Bannon's Co-Defendant, Pleads Not Guilty In Fraud Case

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/31/2020 - 13:25

Brian Kolfage, a triple-amputee and veteran known as the founder of "We Build The Wall", the private group that went viral via a GoFundMe campaign to finance a "privately constructed" border wall, has pleaded guilty in a fraud case that has also ensnared former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

  • STEVE BANNON CO-DEFENDANT, BRIAN KOLFAGE, PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO DEFRAUDING BORDER WALL DONORS - COURT HEARING
  • BOND OF $500,000 FOR KOLFAGE, $250,000 FOR BADOLATO AND SHEA
  • JUDGE IN 'WE BUILD THE WALL' CASE SETS MAY 24, 2021, TRIAL DATE
  • STEVE BANNON ALREADY PLEADED NOT GUILTY IN THE CASE

Bannon pleaded guilty more than a week ago, and has suggested that the charges against him, as well a Kolfage and one other co-defendant named Timothy Shea, are part of a politically motivated harassment campaign. The criminal complaint alleged that Bannon may have earned as much as $1 million - a pittance compared with his already considerable net worth - via his involvement in the fundraiser. Kolfage is charged with using money from the fundraiser to finance his 'luxe lifestyle'.

 

 

 

 