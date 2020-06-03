"We Came To Riot": Illinois Man Arrested With Cache Of Explosives

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

Yesterday I wrote about the curious effort by some in politics and the media to portray “Russians” or “White Supremacists” as driving the rioting in various cities.

The role of anarchists and Antifa members was obvious - and reinforced by arrests reported in various cities. This gold encrusted arrestee is Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, who was arrested in Chicago trying to pass out explosives - allegedly much like the two attorneys arrested in New York.

The evidence includes a videotape on which Rupert states “we came to riot.”

Rupert is an “outsider” though far short of Moscow. He lives in Galesburg, Illinois.

The prosecutors filed a complaint stating:

“In the video, Rupert passes out explosive he indicates he possessed, encourages others to throw his explosives at law enforcement officers, actively damages property, appears to light a fire a building on fire and loots businesses in Minneapolis.”

Rupert tried to hand out the explosives and is quoted as telling another individual “light that bitch and throw it at them.” The other individual did just that and threw the explosive at the police.

It is clear that radicals are flocking to hot spots to foster rioting and attacks on police.