"We Know Who And What Was Done": Son Of 9/11 Victim Slams Ilhan Omar During Ground Zero Memorial

The son of an elderly 9/11 victim slammed Rep. Ilhan Omar during Wednesday's memorial ceremony at Ground Zero over her description that the perpetrators of the attacks - the deadliest attacks ever on American soil - were "some people [who] did something."

Nicholas Haros Jr. addressed the service while wearing a black T-shirt with the words "Some people did something?" emblazoned across his chest.

That phrase was infamously uttered by Rep. Ilhan Omar to describe the 9/11 attacks during remarks to a Council on American-Islamic Relations banquet in California back in March. A few weeks later, her fellow Congressman Dan Crenshaw, who described her remarks as "unbelievable," tweeted a clip of Omar's speech, bringing national and international attention to her remarks.

First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as “some people who did something”.



Unbelievable. https://t.co/IKtoZWWmIT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 9, 2019

Omar was widely criticized in the press over the remark.

After the names of 9/11 victims, including his mother, Frances Haros, were read aloud, Haros spoke and turned his ire on Omar and her fellow members of "the Squad."

After being interrupted by applause, Haros continued, saying "today I am here to respond to you exactly who did what to whom."

“‘Some people did something,’ said a freshman congresswoman from Minnesota,” Haros said. "Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done. There is no uncertainty about that. Why your confusion?" Haros asked. "On that day, 19 Islamic terrorist members of al Qaeda killed over 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars of economic damage. Is that clear?" "But as to whom," Haros added, "I was attacked, your relatives and friends were attacked, our constitutional freedoms were attacked and our nation’s founding on Judeo-Christian principles were attacked." "That’s what some people did," Haros railed. Got that now?"

He continued: "We are here today, Congresswoman, to tell you and the Squad just who did what to whom. Show respect in honoring them, please. American patriotism in your position demand it."

Haros's mother died during the attacks at the age of 76. "Mom, we always miss you and love you very much," Haros said.

During last year's 9/11 memorial ceremony, Haros also targeted politicians, pleading that they stop using victims of the attacks "as props."