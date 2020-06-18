"Welcome To CHAZ" Tourism Video Goes Viral

Sometimes you just have to laugh...

“Are you sick of living in capitalist America? Sick of your freedoms and rights? And security and due process? Well, come on down to CHAZ...”

h/t Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson for this 'hilarious' satirical clip.

On a more serious note(ish), @4KGamer notes that CHAZ has done many Americans a big favor is exposing many truths about the far-left:

They believe in gun ownership

They believe in having strong borders

They believe in walls

They believe in segregation

They believe in having a strong police force

They believe in deporting people

They believe it's ok to steal land

Progressive? Who would have known?