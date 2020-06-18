"Welcome To CHAZ" Tourism Video Goes Viral

Sometimes you just have to laugh...
“Are you sick of living in capitalist America? Sick of your freedoms and rights? And security and due process? Well, come on down to CHAZ...”
🚨BREAKING: Chaz Tourism Video pic.twitter.com/P3b7Z0RFjc— Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2020
h/t Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson for this 'hilarious' satirical clip.
On a more serious note(ish), @4KGamer notes that CHAZ has done many Americans a big favor is exposing many truths about the far-left:
They believe in gun ownership
They believe in having strong borders
They believe in walls
They believe in segregation
They believe in having a strong police force
They believe in deporting people
They believe it's ok to steal land
Progressive? Who would have known?