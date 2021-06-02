West Virginia Offers Gun, Trucks, & Piles Of Cash To Encourage Vaccinations

A handful of states, including California, Colorado, Maryland, New Jersey, and Ohio, offer vaccine incentive programs as subtle ways to encourage reluctant adults to get vaccinated. The latest is West Virginia, offering residents who get immunized the chance to win a tricked-out truck, hunting rifle, college scholarship, and the opportunity to win a $1.588 million grand prize, according to CNN.

"The faster we get people across the finish line, the more lives we save. That's all there is to it," Gov. Jim Justice said on Tuesday. "If the tab just keeps running, the cost is enormous. The hospitalizations are enormous. We have to get all of our folks across the finish line."

"You could win something that would be phenomenal," he said.

The vaccination program, funded by federal pandemic relief funds, begins on June 20 through Aug. 4. As the state reports, 51.1% of its residents are vaccinated, peak levels of vaccine demand have already arrived.

What better way to get West Virginians out of the house and jabbed with a vaccine than to offer them a chance to win free trucks and guns. We're surprised ammo isn't on the list.

The vaccine incentive scheme also offers a $588,000-second prize, lifetime hunting, and fishing licenses, and weekend vacations to state parks. Justice hopes this will drive vaccination rates in the state higher as President Biden aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the US population by July 4.

As we mentioned above, California, Colorado, Maryland, New Jersey, and Ohio are offering handouts and prizes to incentivize more vaccinations. These whacky programs come as peak vaccination rates were observed in late April.

Source: Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, "the latest vaccination rate is 1,230,767 doses per day, on average. At this pace, it will take another 5 months to cover 75% of the population."

So it's plausible President Biden misses his July 4 vaccination target unless more states offer free money and prizes using federal funds.

Of course, what Biden, Fauci, and their big pharma friends are afraid to admit is that (as Johns Hopkins' Dr. Marty Makary notes) around half of the unvaccinated have natural immunity from previous infection - and thus we are much closer to herd immunity than the bureaucrats would care to admit.

Furthermore, as Dr. Harvey Risch of Yale and Dr. Peter McCullough of Texas A&M discuss with Fox's Laura Ingraham, many Americans now have long-lasting natural immunity to COVID (and expose the needlessness and danger of vaccinating those with natural immunity, and mask mandates for children).

As Makary noted in a recent op-ed, "Don’t buy the fearmongering: The COVID-19 threat is waning."