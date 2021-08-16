What A Difference A Day Makes...In Afghanistan

After two decades of unceasing conflict, the Taliban completed their return to power on Sunday, triumphing over the unparalleled American military machine and its puppet government in Kabul. And as Afghan women begin the process of readjusting to life under an ultra-conservative Islamic Emirate, even foreign journalists are donning the hijab.

CNN's Clarissa Ward, who has been covering the Taliban takeover live from Kabul (she even scored an exclusive interview with Taliban militants), donned the hijab on Sunday for a report on CNN's "New Day" program where she focused on the changes already underway now that American forces have fled and the Taliban has regained total control of the country.

Presented without further comment, here's Ward before...

...and after.

h/t @PriapusIQ

During the report, Ward interviewed a Taliban militant, who shared a message for the American people. "America already spent enough time in Afghanistan," the fighter said. "They need to leave, they already lost lots of lives and lots of money."

Afterward, the fighters broke out into jubilant chants of "death to America!"

Readers can watch the full segment below: