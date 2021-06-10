From Spank Bank To Food Bank: Toobin Post-Masturbation Redemption Tour Kicks Off

Journalist Jeffrey Toobin, who was suspended by CNN and fired from The New Yorker after he was caught masturbating on a zoom call last October in full view of colleagues, has been allowed back into the fold at the failing cable news network following a six-month period of 'reflection and growth.'

Hilariously, he had to sit there as CNN host Alisyn Camerota rang the shame bell behind him - then explain his side of it.

"...you were caught masturbating, on camera. You were subsequently fired from that job after 27 years of working [at the New Yorker], and you since then have been on leave from CNN," said Camerota, adding "What the hell were you thinking?"

Toobin acknowledged that he had been "deeply moronic," and his actions were "indefensible," adding that he's spent the last seven "miserable months" trying to be a better person, "in therapy, trying to do some public service, working at a food bank, working on a new book..."

Good to know what it takes to compel Toobin to engage in charitable acts. We can only hope he washed his hands before dealing with people's food.

Watch:

Jake Tapper: I will not allow dishonorable liars on my show. This show is a bastion of journalistic integrity and impeccable ethical merit. We have standards here and I will personally not abide charlatans defiling any sacred standard or seat on my show



Toobin next week: pic.twitter.com/LP9fiPd7kH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2021