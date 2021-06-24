print-icon

"When Did We Become North Korea?" - UK Govt Faces Backlash Over "Strong Britain" Song Campaign

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Jun 24, 2021 - 05:45 AM

The UK Government has supported a campaign by a former police officer which aims to instil pride in Britain through a celebratory day this week.

One Britain One Nation (OBON) Day is due to be celebrated in schools on Friday through the singing of a patriotic song, after the campaign was founded by retired police inspector Kash Singh.

To be rank, it's all just a little surreal, as many other countries have similar values of “unity”, leaving many puzzled why the UK government found the idea so remarkable that it deserved its own song.

Here's the finale for all your edification...

All of which led one twitter-er to ask "When did we become North Korea?"

However, the idea has been widely derided.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she first assumed the UK Government’s backing for the idea was a “spoof” when she saw it on social media.

“Every aspect of it is ludicrous and I think it says sadly so much that we know about the misguided priorities, the hypocrisy, and just the ridiculous nature of a lot of what this UK Government is doing."

Even one of the Conservative Party’s own MPs, Caroline Nokes piled on.

The MP for Romsey and Southampton North retweeted a preview of the OBON song saying:

“I can’t unhear this (however fervently I wish I could).”

The backlash built rapidly across social media against the propaganda, with the North Korea meme gaining traction:

Finally, not everyone was so cynical...

However, this seemed to sum things up rather well...

