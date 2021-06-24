"When Did We Become North Korea?" - UK Govt Faces Backlash Over "Strong Britain" Song Campaign

The UK Government has supported a campaign by a former police officer which aims to instil pride in Britain through a celebratory day this week.

One Britain One Nation (OBON) Day is due to be celebrated in schools on Friday through the singing of a patriotic song, after the campaign was founded by retired police inspector Kash Singh.

To be rank, it's all just a little surreal, as many other countries have similar values of “unity”, leaving many puzzled why the UK government found the idea so remarkable that it deserved its own song.

Here's the finale for all your edification...

🚨 | NEW: The government is urging children to sing this song on June 25



pic.twitter.com/Sq8ZUUgvYf — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) June 22, 2021

All of which led one twitter-er to ask "When did we become North Korea?"

The full lyrics to Strong Britain, Great Nation. When did we become North Korea? pic.twitter.com/msG2K3gHFk — Khurram Farooq (@khurramfarooq) June 22, 2021

However, the idea has been widely derided.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she first assumed the UK Government’s backing for the idea was a “spoof” when she saw it on social media.

“Every aspect of it is ludicrous and I think it says sadly so much that we know about the misguided priorities, the hypocrisy, and just the ridiculous nature of a lot of what this UK Government is doing."

Even one of the Conservative Party’s own MPs, Caroline Nokes piled on.

The MP for Romsey and Southampton North retweeted a preview of the OBON song saying:

“I can’t unhear this (however fervently I wish I could).”

The backlash built rapidly across social media against the propaganda, with the North Korea meme gaining traction:

Saw North Korea trending, which by itself can be anxiety inducing.



Then saw that it was our new song for children, strong Britain, greaaaaat naaaation...and now I'm really scared. — Peter J. Thomas (@MrPeterJThomas) June 22, 2021

Trending at

No.5 North Korea

No.9 Hitler Youth

No.10, 12, 14 Strong Britain, One Britain, OBON

No.15 Tomorrow Belongs to Me



Sounds like we are all thinking along similar lines. I’ve seen a few comments about orbán and putin must have something like this — Milly gilbert (@Millygilbert17) June 22, 2021

Welp. Well, the UK went full North Korea rather quickly with "Strong Britain, Great Nation".



I can't believe any school actually agreed to be involved.#OBONDAY21 / #OBAYDAY21@1Britain1Nation@educationgovuk — Jeffrey Driver 🇪🇺🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 (@JeffreyDriver) June 22, 2021

The Tories are turning us into North Korea. Next it will be ‘Hail Our Heroic Leader Boris’ 🤯😡😡😡 - UK government wants Welsh children to sing 'We are Britain' anthem https://t.co/NGQ1VO4YY2 — Kevin Pascoe #SocialistWelshLabour (@KevinPascoe) June 22, 2021

Finally, not everyone was so cynical...

I see the UK haters are getting all wound up because of a song promoting equality & diversity with words like strong Britain & comparing it to North Korea. The sheer loathing yet they can't be bothered to move to a country more to their liking — Blue Fox 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧 (@BluFoxx) June 22, 2021

However, this seemed to sum things up rather well...