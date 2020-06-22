Which States Are Removing The Most Confederate Monuments?

The killing of George Floyd has sparked a resurgence in the removal of Confederate monuments to prominent slave-owning Democrats throughout US history.

In recent weeks, Virginia, Florida and Texas top the states which have removed the most Confederate symbols, according to an analysis by BeenVerified.

For every monument which has been removed, approximately 10 remain according to the study. Meanwhile, West Virginia, South Carolina and Mississippi are the top three states in which the least Confederate monuments have been removed.

Top takeaways via BeenVerified:

There are still 1,712 Confederate monuments and symbols in public which remain - which include statues, school names, roads, military bases, buildings, parks, monuments and other public designations.

BeenVerified also analyzed Confederate symbol removal by year, with senior data analyst Brian Ross noting "The Confederate symbol removal gained traction after the 2015 Charleston, South Carolina, church shootings, which ignited a nationwide debate on these symbols and their prominence in public spaces," adding "But after peaking in 2017, the trend has been on a decline—until the death of George Floyd."

The overwhelming majority of Confederate symbols across the country are dedicated to Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis and Thomas Jonathan "Stonewall" Jackson.

